The United States is building a new weapon of mass destruction -- one that was sanctioned during the Obama era.

The weapon had found support during Trump's presidency, and is likely to continue under the Joe Biden administration.

The weapon is worth $100 billion. Here's a report on how much money that is -- and the weapon it will buy.

US President Joe Biden once said, "America is back. America is back."

This was Biden's declaration in his first diplomatic address.

This simply means the second biggest nuclear power in the world was back at building a weapon of mass destruction.

The story begins on September 8, 2020. The US air force gave defence manufacturer North-Rop Grumman a $13.3 billion initial contract -- to begin engineering this missile.

This is just a fraction of the total bill -- which will reach $100 billion dollars by 2029.

It's called GBSD -- a ground based strategic deterrant. It will be able to travel 6,000 miles, carry a warhead 20 times more powerful -- than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

The weapons programme was sanctioned during the Obama era -- it was supported by Donald Trump, and is likely to continue under the Joe Biden administration.

The US air force is already planning to order 600 missiles.

When Biden won the election in November, there were reports that the programme could freeze once he takes the oath.

But close to a month has passed, and there has been no word on its cancellation. For all his promises of halting an arms race, Joe Biden doesn't seem to be walking the talk.

America's deep dive into nuclear militarism continues, regardless of which party is in power.