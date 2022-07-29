Americans flooding Mexico City, and locals want them to go home

With tens of millions of Americans travelling there each year, Mexico has long been the most popular international destination for Americans. But in recent years, an increasing number of visitors and remote employees from Silicon Valley, Brooklyn, New York, and other places have flooded the nation's capital, leaving a new-wave imperialist odour behind.

Some of the city's most beloved areas are becoming expat enclaves as a result of the influx, which has intensified since the Covid-19 outbreak and is certain to continue as inflation rises.

Rents are rising in lush, walkable neighbourhoods like Roma, Condesa, Centro, and Juarez as Americans and other foreigners buy up homes and landlords switch out long-term tenants for tourists ready to pay more on Airbnb. Small, family-run lunch venues like taco stands, corner shops, and fondas are being replaced by slick cafes that advertise oat-milk lattes and avocado toast, as well as Pilates studios and co-working spaces.

According to a Los Angeles Times article published on Wednesday, some Mexican natives are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans migrating to and visiting the country—many of them from California—because it has led to an increase in rent and a switch from Spanish to English in some areas.

Recently, expletive-laced posters have appeared around town.

"New to the city? Working remotely? " They read in English. You’re a f—ing plague, and the locals f—ing hate you. Leave."

The essay describes how, as taquerias and corner shops gradually changed into coffee shops and Pilates studios, Americans brought a whiff of "new-wave" imperialism.

As more Americans relocate to and go to Mexico City to take advantage of the reduced rent and the option to stay in Mexico for six months without a visa, English is allegedly also becoming more common.

(With inputs from agencies)



