/Somali migrants targeted in Trump’s racist and xenophobic rant, claims they ‘Destroyed Minnesota’

US President Donald Trump went on an unhinged, racist and xenophobic rant on Wednesday. attacking Rep. Ilhan Omar and other Somali migrants, saying that they should be “thrown the hell out of our country”, and claiming that the group have contributed nothing but destroyed the US and "their country stinks."

"Look how bad their nation is. It's not even a nation. It's just people walking around killing each other. Look, these Somalians have taken billions of dollars out of our country. Billions and billions," said Trump, surrounded by his cabinet.

He then went on to attack Rep. Ilhan Omar as “garbage” and “a terrible person,” accused her of marrying her brother, and hiding it. "She shouldn't be allowed to be a congresswoman, and I'm sure people are looking at that. And she should be thrown the hell out of our country," he said. He said that their country is the worst place on earth, he has not been there and he will never visit there either. But all these people do is complain, he urged that Ilhan Omar and her friends should not be allowed to be in Congress.

He then started to attack Obama, "A lot of it starts with Barack Hussein Obama because that's when people started coming in," and added, "They talk about our country, we want them to pray for our country. This is not the people living in Minnesota."

Who are the American Somalis?

According to Joshua Project, an evangelical Christian research initiative that maintains a comprehensive database of the world's ethnic groups, there were 192,000 Somali's living in the US in 2025. According to American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Minnesota chapter stated that an estimated 95 per cent of the Somalis living in Minnesota, which has the largest concentration of the same, are legally American. According to a Congress report of August 2025, 705 Somalis nationwide were covered by Temporary Protected Status, TPS refers to a diplomatic refugee when the country is going through a conflict or natural disasters