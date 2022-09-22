American Airlines unveils Flagship Suite seats, premium seating in economy

American Airlines plans to roll out privacy doors and lie-flat seats with a chaise lounge option in the new premium suites on its long-haul fleet. The Flagship Suite seats will be available on all Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 deliveries beginning in 2024, American Airlines has announced.

"We believe our Flagship Suite product provides customers with what they desire most on a long-haul flight: privacy doors, lie-flat seating, direct aisle access and more personal space," the airline said in a statement.

For those travelling economy, more premium seating will be available. The amount of in-seat storage space will double, the airline said. It also features headrest wings for increased privacy and larger in-seat entertainment screens.

The airline also plans to refresh its Boeing 777-300ER interiors and retrofit those aircraft with Flagship Suite seats starting late 2024.

Flagship Business on existing Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9 and Boeing 777-200 aircraft will continue to be offered. Its Flagship First product, currently only offered on Boeing 777-300ER and Airbus A321T aircraft, will become Flagship Suite seats when the aircraft are retrofitted, starting in late 2024 for the Boeing 777-300ER and at a future date for the Airbus A321T, American said.

