American Airlines raises checked bag fees, introduces reduced charges for overweight luggage

Be prepared to spend a bit more on your next checked bag when flying with American Airlines.

The airline announced on Tuesday (Feb 20) that it is increasing the cost of a first checked bag to $40 on most flights, or $35 if paid before reaching the airport. This marks the first time American has raised the fee since 2018, when the charge was $30 for a first checked bag on most flights.

Scott Chandler, American’s senior vice president of revenue management and loyalty, cited the rise in fuel costs as a significant factor in the decision to adjust fees.

“Fuel has gone up quite a bit. That’s a big component of our costs when we’re carrying bags. We periodically look at all of our costs and where we can sort of help balance cost out with revenues, said Chandler.

He explained that periodic evaluations of costs are conducted to balance them with revenues.

Under the new program, elite frequent flyers, co-branded credit card holders, and premium cabin customers will still qualify for complimentary checked bags.

Chandler stressed that passengers could enhance their airport experience by pre-registering their bags, emphasizing the airline's investment in technology to simplify the process of printing bag tags.

The revised bag fees are effective for any bookings made from Feb. 20 onward. Existing reservations ticketed on or before Feb. 19 will retain the previous bag fees.

American Airlines also introduced a new fee structure for oversized and overweight bags. Overweight bags weighing between 50 and 53 pounds will now incur a $30 fee, rather than the previous range of $100-$200.

Similarly, bags exceeding the 62-inch limit by up to three linear inches will be charged $30 instead of the previous $150-$200. These new fees for oversized and overweight bags will take effect on April 17.