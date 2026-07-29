/American Airlines flights grounded nationwide by FAA for nearly an hour. What happened?

American Airlines was forced to halt departures across the United States on Tuesday after a major IT outage disrupted its operations, prompting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to issue a nationwide ground stop for the carrier.

The FAA imposed the ground stop at around 6:30 pm EDT (2230 GMT), ordering all American Airlines aircraft that had not yet taken off to remain on the ground while the airline worked to resolve the technical issue. Flights already in the air were not affected.

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What happened?

American Airlines has not disclosed what caused the IT failure. Reports suggest that the outage impacted the airline's website, mobile app and other customer-facing systems, with more than 1,500 users reporting problems on outage-tracking platform DownDetector.

American Airlines acknowledged the disruption, saying a "technology issue briefly impacted connectivity" across some of its systems. "We're currently experiencing a systemwide IT outage. Our IT team is working to get everything restored as quickly as possible," the airline said in a comment on a post on X during the disruption.

The ground stop lasted about 45 minutes before the FAA lifted the restriction after the airline restored its systems.

"Connectivity has been fully restored. We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience. We appreciate the efforts of our team to bring our systems back online so quickly and take care of our customers," American Airlines said in a statement.

How many flights were affected?

The outage caused widespread disruption to the airline's schedule. According to flight-tracking website FlightAware, more than 1,100 flights, or about 30 per cent of American Airlines' operations on Tuesday, were delayed, while 221 flights were cancelled.

Another aviation tracking service, Flightradar24, reported that around 130 fewer American Airlines aircraft were in the air compared with the same time a week earlier.