Chicago, United States

American Airlines Boeing jet 737-800, which was flying from Chicago to Las Vegas, had to forcefully divert back to O'Hare airport after a mid-air emergency on Sunday (Dec 1).

Advertisment

The Boeing jet flew back to its origin airport after the indicators of multiple door warning lights went off, as per the data collected by FlightRadar24.

American Airlines said the short flight duration of Flight AA1047 happened probably because of a “possible maintenance issue.”

The flight had earlier departed just after 8 am local time and came back to Chicago by 10 am, as per FlightAware.

Advertisment

The flight took off for the second time for Harry Reid International Airport after noon and it landed at the destination at around 2 pm local time, as per the flight tracking website.

Also Read: Unruly passenger tries to open door of plane mid-air, gets duct-taped by fellow travellers

The cause for the flight's redirection was not immediately clear.

Advertisment

“Flight 1047 returned to ORD for a possible maintenance issue,” said an American spokesperson, while speaking to Fox Business.

“The flight landed safely and taxied to the gate," the spokesperson said.

No investigation of 15-year-old aircraft after mid-air emergency

The aircraft involved in the emergency is a 15-year-old Boeing 737-800.

It was manufactured at Boeing's plant in Renton, Washington and was delivered on March 29, 2010.

The aircraft is mostly used as a domestic flight and connects Chicago to other places.

Watch: World's Longest Non-stop Flight Set For 2026

Because the aircraft took off safely and landed in Las Vegan without any more hiccups, it is possible that the officials will not investigate this minor maintenance issue.

The aircraft also did not have any history of safety-related issues.

However, the problem had delayed multiple passengers who were part of the journey.

(With inputs from agencies)