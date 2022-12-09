'Ambitious endeavour': Britain, Japan and Italy to jointly develop next-generation fighter jet

The United Kingdom announced Friday (December 9) that in collaboration with Italy and Japan, it will work to develop next-generation fighter jets, designed to rival enemy warplanes. All three nations will work on an advanced front-line fighter, that is expected to come into operation by 2035. British-led Future Combat Air System project, also known as Tempest, will be combined with Japan's F-X programme in a venture called the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).

Reports have mentioned that the defence partnership is aimed at making jets with the capability of eclipsing war warplanes currently employed by countries like China, Russia and even the United States.

According to Japan's Ministry of Defence, Britain's BAE Systems PLC, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Italy's Leonardo will lead the design of the aircraft. The jet is expected to have advanced digital capabilities in AI and cyber warfare.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a tweet that to "protect our people and our allies, we need to stay at the cutting-edge of advancements in defence."

Sunak added that his Japanese and Italian counterparts, Fumio Kishida and Giorgia Meloni respectively, agreed to develop the next generation of combat aircraft in order to create jobs and bolster the security of the nations.

That is why PM @kishida230, PM @GiorgiaMeloni and I have today agreed the development of the next-generation of combat aircraft – creating jobs and bolstering our security. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) December 9, 2022

In a joint statement, the British, Japanese and Italian leaders said, "We are announcing the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) – an ambitious endeavour to develop a next-generation fighter aircraft by 2035."

Although, the statement didn't mention Russia and China, veiled remarks aimed at both nations as it said the new fighter jet is needed because "threats and aggression are increasing" to counter the "rules-based, free and open international order".

Part of the statement read: "We are committed to upholding the rules-based, free and open international order, which is more important than ever at a time when these principles are contested, and threats and aggression are increasing."

(With inputs from agencies)

