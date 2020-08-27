Amazon's Jeff Bezos becomes first billionaire in modern history to cross the $200 billion net worth: Report

Jeff Bezos Photograph:( Reuters )
On Wednesday, Forbes reported that Jeff Bezos’ net worth increased by $4.9 billion as Amazon stock price went up by nearly 3 per cent.
Amazon's founder and CEO and world's richest man Jeff Bezos has become wealthier than he has ever been. He has become the first billionaire in modern history to cross the $200 billion.
According to Forbes, Bezos' net worth is at $204.6 billion and is nearly $90 billion more than Bill Gates, who's the world's second-richest person and currently worth $116.1 billion.
The surge in stocks has also pushed his ex-wife's to a record level. The chunk of stock now worth $63 billion making Scott the second-richest woman, behind L'Oréal heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers. Mackenzie Scott owns a 3.8 per cent stake in the $1.68 trillion company.
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg has become the latest addition to the centibillionaire lists. He is the third-richest person with a net worth of $103.1 billion after adding $3.4 billion to his fortune in one day, on Facebook stock gains.
As per estimation, Bezos' net worth is now more than the entire m-cap of some of the biggest giants in the US, including Exxon Mobil, Nike and Mcdonald's.
According to a recent report, Bezos could be on his way to become the world's first trillionaire by the year 2026.