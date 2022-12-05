Amazon set to fire 20,000 employees, including top managers

As per reports, Amazon is planning to fire 20,000 employees currently working in the company. In the coming months, Amazon will go through a huge layoff and the employees will be fired from their distribution centres located in several regions. The corporate executive and technology staff will also be fired by the company, the DNA reported.

CEO Andy Jassy had earlier hinted about the layoff, however, he had not clearly specified the number of employees to be laid off. The New York Times had, in November, reported that the company was considering laying off employees.

However, a recent report now claims that the number of employees likely to be fired has now increased to 20,000 and that people at all levels are likely to be fired by the company. Recently, Amazon’s CEO announced that they would continue the process of a layoff and that the employees who will be impacted will be informed after everything is assessed by the company.

So, it is highly likely that the number of employees to be fired has increased as all the departments in various regions are being reviewed rigorously so as to do cost cutting.

“Our annual planning process extends into the new year, which means there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments. Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organisations early in 2023. We haven’t concluded yet exactly how many other roles will be impacted (we know that there will be reductions in our Stores and PXT organisations), but each leader will communicate to their respective teams when we have the details nailed down. And, as has been the case this week, we will prioritise communicating directly with impacted employees before making broad public or internal announcements,” Andy stated.

Recently, while attending The New York Times DealBook conference, Jassy clarifying the reason for layoffs had said, “We just felt like we needed to streamline our costs.”