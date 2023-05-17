Amazon rainforest can gift world its next deadly pandemic, warn scientists

According to scientists, the next deadly pandemic of the world can start in the depths of the Amazon rainforest from caves like the Planaltina cave, which is more than 1.5 kilometres deep and houses thousands of bats. More such caves exist throughout the rainforest increasing the chances of an outbreak of a pandemic like coronavirus. A countless number of bat species and their habitats remain undiscovered and unexplored. Brazil has been ranked in third place in hosting the highest number of bat species across the world. Some of the most devastating viruses in the world have emerged from bats. Scientists are studying the emergence of such viruses to prevent any future pandemics like COVID-19. However, because of limited funding, scientists fear that they will fail to unravel these pathogenic mysteries in the near time.



Researchers claim that humans have been lucky in avoiding any major virus getting spread from the rainforest.



“If you don't do this now, there may be other outbreaks in the future and end up in the situation we are in today of not knowing where this outbreak comes from, where SARS-CoV-2 comes from. And that's a big problem, because if we don't know how to identify the path that this virus took, the evolutionary question and how it got to man, we can't fight it," said Sebastien Charneau, a professor at the Biology Institute at the University of Brasilia, while speaking to Reuters.

Rampant deforestation cause of another pandemic?



As per the Brazilian ecologist David Lapola, the next pandemic can emerge from the Amazon rainforest because of “rampant deforestation” which has resulted because of human encroachment on animal habitats.



According to World Health Organisation's expert in zoonotic diseases, Peter Ben Embarek, the novel coronavirus emerges from a group of viruses which originate or spread in bats, although it remains unclear which animal transmitted the infection to humans.



Lapola, speaking to the news agency AFP, said that the same processes are taking place in the Amazon.



“The Amazon is a huge reservoir of viruses,” Lapola said, who studies how human activity will shape the future of tropical forests' ecosystems. “We’d better not try our luck,” he added.