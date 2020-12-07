All that you need to know about Ghana elections

Ghana, better known as the world’s second-largest supplier of cocoa went to polls today. As part of this exercise, 17 million Ghanaians will elect their next president. On December 7, 2020, the west African country started the process of electing a new president and a parliament.

Besides being known as the world's second-largest supplier of cocoa, Ghana is known as the most democratic country in its neighbourhood.

Ghana returned to democracy in 1992, and this - is its 8th presidential and parliamentary election. Ghana's president - Nana Akufo Ado is running for a second term. And this election is unique in ways more than one.

Out of eleven candidates who are running for president, 3 are women. The main challenger to president Anan Akufo Ado - is his predecessor John Dramani Mahama.

Ghana has 17 million voters: 38,000 polling stations have been set up across 16 region to help Ghanaians vote.

These are the issues on the minds of voters: Unemployment, security, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the economy. The Ghanaian economy is driven by cocoa and gold, and it was once called the “Gold Coast”. The country has one of the biggest gold reserves in the world, and is the 7th largest producer of gold.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not spared Ghana's people or its economy. But the country's response to the healthcare crisis has been lauded globally.

Ghana managed to contain the number of infections to just over 50,000, and deaths have been limited to around 300.

For the third time, Akufo Ado will be taking Mahama head on. The two first contested against each other in 2012. Mahama won. Akufo Ado got his revenge 4 years later.

Local reports say- the president has an edge this time too. If so, his party- the NPP would need to secure over 50 per cent seats in the 275-member parliament. The results are expected to be out on December 10.