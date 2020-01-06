Aliens exist, we simply can't see them, says former British astronaut Helen Sharman

Former British astronaut Helen Sharman has told a magazine that "aliens exist" while asserting that "we simply can't see them".

Sharman, 56, who became the first woman to visit the former Soviet space station Mir in 1991 made the admission in UK's Observer magazine.

Sharman told the magazine that "there are no two ways about it", adding that it is possible that "aliens are here right now".

She told the magazine that she heard the job for Britain's first astronaut on the radio while driving and gave it a try, clinching it later.

Sharman described her voyage during her first space mission saying it took her breath away while stating that "mountains" were her "true love". Sharman told the magazine that glorious deep seas which she witnessed from above "took her breath away".

The former astronaut said "self-belief" had changed her life, along with a "can-do attitude".

In a study a few years ago, Cornell University scientists had said that aliens may take another 1,500 years to contact Earth due to the planet's unique attributes.

According to Cornell researches, billions of Earth-like planets exist in our galaxy, however, no aliens have contacted or visited us.