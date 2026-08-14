/Alibaba says its new model matches Anthropic's best and names it

Chinese AI laboratories have spent two years being compared to American ones. Alibaba has now made the comparison itself, and named the model it says it matches.

The Claim

Alibaba unveiled Qwen3.8-Max positioning it as a leading platform for software development and collaborative work, and stating that the model can compete with the best American AI systems — naming Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 specifically.

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Qwen3.8-Max is a mixture-of-experts model with 2.4 trillion total parameters, of which roughly 95 billion activate for any given inference, carrying a one-million-token context window.

Its headline demonstration is autonomy. Alibaba says the model ran continuously for more than 16 days on a software engineering project, beginning from an empty repository and producing an open-sourced framework called oh-my-cli. Before writing the software it had been asked to write, it built its own coding harness — a state machine, a dispatcher and a testing loop — the scaffolding an AI agent would normally be given by the engineers deploying it.

Why Naming A Competitor Matters

Chinese laboratories have historically described their models in absolute terms — parameter counts, benchmark scores, context windows — while leaving comparisons to outside observers.

Naming a specific American flagship is a different posture. It converts a capability claim into a testable proposition and invites direct comparison rather than avoiding it. That is the behaviour of a company that expects the comparison to go well, and it reflects a shift in confidence that the leaderboard results this quarter go some way toward justifying.

In mid-July, six of the top ten models on independent rankings were Chinese, including all of the top five. Real companies have acted on that: Airbnb uses Alibaba's Qwen for customer service, the coding startup Cursor built its Composer 2 model on Moonshot's Kimi, and Coinbase halved its AI spending by moving employees onto Kimi and Z.ai's GLM.

The Verification Problem

The claim deserves the same scrutiny any vendor claim does, and in this case there is a specific reason for it.

The 16-day autonomy run is entirely vendor-reported. Alibaba designed the task, conducted the run and published the result. No independent party has replicated a comparable session, and the nature of the demonstration makes verification difficult — testing it would require running an equivalent multi-week project under equivalent conditions.

The New Stack characterised the release pointedly as ‘an API business model wearing an open source jacket’, a reference to the gap between open-weight positioning and how the model is actually accessed and monetised.

The industry also has fresh reason for caution on self-reported numbers generally. Meta's former chief AI scientist confirmed that Llama 4's headline results were assembled by training multiple checkpoints and publishing the best score from each benchmark as a composite no single model achieved. Meta's Muse Spark 1.1 has an unresolved gap between its claimed 80.0 on Terminal-Bench 2.1 and the 69.29 an independent evaluator measured.

The Competitive Picture

Qwen3.8-Max is one of several Chinese releases compressed into a few weeks. Moonshot AI published Kimi K3's full weights on July 27 — 2.8 trillion parameters, the largest open-weight release in history. DeepSeek released V4 Flash on July 31, scoring within two percentage points of Claude Opus 4.7 on SWE-bench Verified at roughly one per cent of the cost. ByteDance is reported to be pre-training a model of up to 10 trillion parameters using around 30,000 GPUs.

Each competes on a different axis — Kimi on openness, DeepSeek on price, ByteDance on raw scale, Qwen on autonomy. Between them they cover most of the dimensions on which American laboratories have claimed advantage.