Alexei Navalny's mother files lawsuit over refusal to release her son's body

Lyudmila Navalnaya, the mother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has filed a lawsuit in the Arctic city of Salekhard, challenging the refusal to release her son's body, Russia's state news agency Tass reported on Wednesday (Feb 21).

Citing court officials, the state media reported that a closed-door hearing is scheduled for March 4.

She had urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to hand over her son's body after his death five days ago in an Arctic jail.

Her message to Putin came after she travelled to the remote IK-3 prison where her son died, she has been prevented from seeing his body since Saturday - the day she arrived there.

Appealing to Putin, she said: "I appeal to you, Vladimir Putin, the solution to the issue depends only on you. Let me finally see my son. I demand that Alexei's body be released immediately so that I can bury him in a humane way."

The TASS news agency reported the court had received a complaint on "illegal acts" and that the hearing would take place behind closed doors.

Navalny's spokesperson said on Monday that Russian investigators will keep Navalny's body for "at least two weeks" to examine the corpse.

"Investigators told Alexei's mother and lawyers that they are not handing over the body and in the next 14 days they will conduct a chemical analysis, an investigation," Navalny spokesperson Kira Yarymsh said in a YouTube broadcast.

Navalny's supporters and several leaders from the West have accused Putin. Russian authorities have said the cause of Navalny’s death is still unknown.

Russian opposition figures react to Navalny's death in prison

Several Russian opposition figures, who are serving time in prison, have expressed condolences to the death of Navalny, with his former regional aide saying on Wednesday that she was in "mourning".

Most Russian opposition figures have fled the country in past years, but some have stayed and are serving long prison terms.

"Censorship is not allowing me to say everything that I think about the death of Alexei Navalny," Lilia Chanysheva, Navalny's representative in Bashkortostan who is serving seven years in prison, said in a message distributed by her associates.

"I send my condolences to his close ones and parents. I am mourning," she said.