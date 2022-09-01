Alaska’s House special election: Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Republican Sarah Palin

In the special election for Alaska’s only United States House seat, Democrat Mary Peltola defeated Republican Sarah Palin.

Peltola has become the first woman and Alaska Native to hold the seat and her victory is being deemed as a boon for Democrats.

The 49-year-old is Yup’ik and will serve the remaining months of the late Republican US Representative Don Young’s term who held the seat for 49 years before his death in March.

Following the US Supreme Court’s decision to ban abortion, experts had predicted that the move will benefit pro-abortion Democrats in the primary election in November.

Also read | Conservative firebrand Sarah Palin announces bid for US Congress

After no candidate won more than 50 per cent of the first choice votes, the results came in line with the deadline for state elections officials to receive absentee ballots mailed from outside the US Ranked choice tabulations took place.

The former governor of Alaska, Palin was disappointed with the results as she was looking to make her political comeback.

While former US President Donal Trump endorsed her last month, in 2007, John McCain selected her to be his running mate in the presidential election.

Citing her decision to resign as governor in July 2009, critics questioned her commitment to Alaska.

Vying for a full two-year term that will be decided in the November general election, Palin still has a shot for the US House seat.

Highlighting that she “signed up for the long haul,” Palin has insisted her commitment to Alaska never wavered.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: