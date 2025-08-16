/Alaska Summit: Trump-Putin meeting no longer one-on-one, top aides to join

US President Donald Trump will not meet his Russian counterpart alone in Alaska. As per the latest revelation by the White House, Trump will meet Vladimir Putin in the presence of top aides. The meeting was previously planned to be one-on-one, but now the White House has announced that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will join the American president. Both presidents will have a large meeting along with other officials. The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt provided the information to reporters on Air Force One.

Top aides to join Putin for Alaska summit

Putin in the talks with the US delegation will be foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov tells. Both leaders reached Alaska and shook hands before sitting in the same car to reach the venue of the meeting.

'I want to see a ceasefire, rapidly'

Trump has said he will be “unhappy” if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not agree to a ceasefire soon after their summit in Alaska. “I want to see a ceasefire, rapidly. I don’t know if it’s going to be today, but I’m not going to be happy if it’s not today. Everyone said it can’t be today, but I’m just saying I want the killing to stop,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One. Trump said there was “nothing set in stone” ahead of the talks but stressed that a ceasefire was among the “certain things” he hoped to secure.