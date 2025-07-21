/Alaska Airlines grounds all mainline flights after major 'IT outage'

Alaska Airlines was forced to ground all its mainline aircraft on Sunday (Jul 20) after a major IT outage disrupted its operations nationwide, as per an advisory notice issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The airline has confirmed it had requested a temporary system-wide ground stop for both Alaska and Horizon Air flights while technicians worked to resolve the issue. In a statement to AFP, the airlines said it "experienced an IT outage that's impacting our operations" and that out of caution, it has "requested a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska and Horizon Air flights until the issue is resolved."