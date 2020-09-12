Al-Qaeda threatens Charlie Hebdo for republishing Prophet Mohammed's cartoons

According to SITE observatory, Al-Qaeda threatened French weekly Charlie Hebdo with a repeat of the 2015 massacre of its staff after it republished controversial cartoons of Prophet Mohammed.

Al-Qaeda's latest threat on the French weekly comes as America mourns the victims of 2001, September 11 attacks in New York and Washington. The terror outfit said it had the "same message" for French President Emmanuel Macron as it did for former president Francois Hollande.

France has begun trial of 14 suspected accomplice five years after the terrorist incident. All the attackers were killed by security officials. The trials are set to last until November 10. Charlie Hebdo's director Laurent Sourisseau told the court that there was nothing to regret over publishing the cartoons.

"What I regret is to see how little people fight to defend freedom. If we don't fight for our freedom, we live like a slave and we promote a deadly ideology," Sourisseau said. On the question of republishing the cartoon, Sourisseau added that, "If we had given up the right to publish these cartoons, that would mean that we were wrong to do so in the first place."

Al-Qaida in its message said that the attack on Charlie Hebdo wasn't "one off" after the magazine reprinted the "contemptible caricatures". The terrorist outfit made the comments in its English edition.

Twelve people were killed in the January 7, 2015 attack after brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi attacked the offices of Charlie Hebdo.