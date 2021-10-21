Airplane drops human excrement on man standing in his garden near Windsor Castle

A man standing in his garden near Windsor Castle in England was splattered with human waste from an airplane.

While describing the incident, Karen Davies, the councillor for Clewer East said she was ''horrified'' by the incident.

She told the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead's aviation forum that ''I know a number of incidents happen every year with frozen sewage from planes, but this wasn't frozen and his whole garden was splattered in a very unpleasant way.''

Also read | Coronavirus in UK: Starting next week, vaccination centres in England will accept bookings for children

"He was out in the garden at the time, so a really horrible, horrible experience."

Calling the incident a ''one in a billion chance,'' Eton and Castle councillor John Bowden said that generally, aircrafts have storage tanks in their lavatories.

Also read | Queen Elizabeth cancels Northern Ireland tour as she is 'advised to rest' by doctors

Human excrement is generally disposed by them after landing. However, he added that it could "come out as a more 'fluidy' item" due to the warm temperature.

"We used to have problems with blue ice [frozen human waste and disinfectant] on arrivals but that was because those toilets used to leak," said Whitfield parish councillor Geoff Paxton.

"It could well be that something came out of the vent at low altitude."

The man who got splashed by human waste contacted the airline after identifying the plane through a tracking app.

The distressed resident has decided he will not pursue a claim for insurance against the airline.