Airfares set to rise in 2023; economy fares on some routes to rise more than business

Air travel costs will increase significantly next year all over the world. Airfares will increase by as much as 12 per cent on Europe-Asia routes and 10 per cent for America-Asia flights, a report by American Express Global Business Travel said.

Air travel costs are already higher than the pre-pandemic levels all over the world. Furthermore, the war in Ukraine will continue to aggravate airfares even more, as flights between Europe and Asia have to reroute by avoiding Russian airspace. The Russian airspace remains off-limits for non-Russia airlines following the launch of 'special military operations' by Russia in Ukraine in February this year.

One of the biggest airfare rises will be for business-class tickets within Australia, which are forecast to rise by about 19 per cent, according to the report.

Economy class airfares on the Europe-Asia route will increase more than business class. The forecast suggests that economy fares will increase by 12 per cent on the Europe-Asia route while business class fares will rise by 7.6 per cent on average.

Compared with 2019, economy-class airfares from Asia to North America will be nearly 23 per cent higher and business will be about 15 per cent more expensive.

What else is driving global airfare rise?

Inflation, rising fuel costs and capacity constraints of airlines continue to drive airfares worldwide. All over the world, airlines have cut capacities in terms of staff to deal with high fuel costs, following which a significant elevation in airfares has been reported worldwide.

