'Air VNV': Guam launches vacation & vaccination programme to revive tourism

Guam, a US territory in the Pacific is offering visitors a vacation and vaccination programme in hopes to revitalising its struggling tourism industry.

Now, visitors may get vaccination while they vacation. Dubbed as “Air V&V” (a play on AirBnB), the vacation and vaccination programme is currently aimed at Americans living in the Asia-Pacific, but is open to people of other nationalities.

Over the course of the pandemic, Guam has seen relatively low cases and a high rate of vaccination among its population owing to what is being called one of the most effective inoculation drives in the region. Guam’s Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez told AFP that the high vaccination rates make the island the perfect vacation spot.

"This programme captures a unique demographic of travellers around the world that are tired of waiting to get vaccinated in this pandemic," he claimed.

The initiative received approval from Guam’s Governor Lou Leon Guerrero last week. In preparation, the country will relax quarantine rules early in July to begin the programme. Upon arrival, all visitors will have to undergo a seven-day quarantine at a self-paid facility in Guam, in line with health protocols.

On the sixth day, they will be tested for the virus. If the result comes out negative, they will be allowed to enjoy their vacations. All participants in the programme will have three options of vaccines to choose from - Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

Gutierrez predicts that over 30,000 people would take advantage of the programme by the end of 2021, with the first charter flight from Taiwan expected to arrive on July 6.

In the tourist district of Tumon, many hotels have begun booking Air V&V packages. The jabs will be administered by local medical clinics. In the absence of tourism, Guam’s economy has taken a major hit. Tourism is the territory’s second-largest economic driver after the US military bases situated on the island. A study by the University of Guam estimated that tourist arrivals declined by 76 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019.