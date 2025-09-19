Air India crash victims’ families sue Boeing and Honeywell, blames fuel switch design ‘defect’: Report

The families of four victims who died in the Air India crash near Ahmedabad in June have filed a lawsuit in the United States against Boeing and aircraft parts manufacturer Honeywell, alleging negligence. According to the lawsuit, faulty fuel switches were responsible for the crash. The complaint also claims that the companies overlooked known design risks.

Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787 flying to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad, killing 260 people. only one passenger survived. Investigators are focusing on the fuel switches after preliminary findings indicated that the engines lost fuel supply immediately after takeoff. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) previously stated that the fuel control switches used in Boeing planes are safe.

What did the initial investigation uncover?

According to India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the Dreamliner initially took off normally but soon both engines lost power. The cockpit voice recorder captured one pilot asking the other, “Why did you shut off the fuel?” with the co-pilot replying, “I did not.” Investigators discovered that the fuel switches had been set to “CUTOFF,” which cut power to both engines. Although the crew switched them back to “RUN” within 14 seconds, activating an automatic engine restart, the plane had already lost essential thrust. This caused the aircraft to enter a sharp descent and crash into a nearby building just 32 seconds after takeoff. CCTV footage showed the deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT), a backup power system used in the event of total engine failure. The AAIB also ruled out bird strikes, confirming no signs of birds in the area.