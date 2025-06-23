/Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: A timeline of the event

On June 12, one of the worst accidents in recent aviation history took place. Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, crashed just seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. The tragic event led to the loss of hundreds of lives and started a serious discussion about air travel safety.

Right after the crash, the CEO of Air India expressed deep sadness over the incident. He said that their main focus was now on supporting the families of the passengers and their loved ones.

The CEO confirmed that flight AI-171, which was flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, had met with a terrible accident after takeoff.