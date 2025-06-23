/Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: A timeline of the event

On June 12 2025, the biggest accident in recent aviation history happened. An Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed just seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad airport.
On June 12, one of the worst accidents in recent aviation history took place. Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, crashed just seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. The tragic event led to the loss of hundreds of lives and started a serious discussion about air travel safety.
Right after the crash, the CEO of Air India expressed deep sadness over the incident. He said that their main focus was now on supporting the families of the passengers and their loved ones.
The CEO confirmed that flight AI-171, which was flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, had met with a terrible accident after takeoff.
On June 13, Air India shared more details about the crash. The aircraft had taken off at 1:38 PM with 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board. Sadly, 241 people lost their lives in the crash, and only one person survived. Air India offered their deepest condolences to the families and said they would do everything to help those affected.
On June 14, the government set up a special committee to look into the cause of the crash and check if current safety rules needed to be improved. Air India also warned passengers about delays and route changes because some airspace was closed.
The airline announced that families of those who died would receive Rs 25 lakh as compensation.
On June 16, another Air India Dreamliner flying from Hong Kong to New Delhi Delhi had to return mid-flight due to a technical issue.
International experts, including Boeing staff, arrived in Ahmedabad to help investigate the cause of the crash.
On June 17, Air India flight AI-180 from San Francisco to Mumbai had to land in Kolkata because of a technical problem. On that day at least six international flights all using Dreamliner planes were cancelled because of technical reasons.
The aviation regulator DGCA said their checks found no major safety issues with Air India’s Dreamliner fleet.
On June 18, Air India announced that they would reduce their international flights of large aircraft by 15% for the next few weeks.
On June 19 and 20, the airline cancelled several more flights, both domestic and international citing maintenance needs.
There were also concerns raised about Air India’s handling of safety. Two former cabin crew members wrote to the Prime Minister, claiming they were removed from their jobs after they reported technical faults last year.
On June 21, DGCA ordered Air India to remove three officials linked to crew planning duties.
On June 22, an Air India flight from Birmingham to Delhi was diverted to Riyadh after a bomb threat was reported.