Air France flight makes emergency landing due to 'disruptive' Indian passenger

We've all had co-passengers from hell at least once. The types are varied and the ruckus they cause can be endless. While we may want to exclude crying infants from this list to be a bit sensitive, grown-ups present their own tantrums. All is fine till such a behaviour remains an annoying oddity. But taking this to an extreme may prove to be problematic for the person involved.

A Delhi-bound Air France flight had to make an emergency landing in Bulgaria because of a 'disruptive' Indian passenger.

The passenger, an Indian citizen, began to act up soon after take-off, quarrelling with other passengers, assaulting a flight attendant and pummelling the cockpit's door, said Ivailo Angelov, an official at the National Investigation Agency. He was quoted by Reuters.

The person's behaviour was so aggressive that captain of the plane had to request for an emergency landing in Sofia, Bulgaria. The man was taken off the aircraft and now he has been charged with endangering flight safety.

If convicted, the man can face up to 10 years in prison.

The Air France flight resumed its journey to New Delhi.

"We are investigating both his actions and his motives," Angelov told reporters. "There is no reasonable explanation for his behaviour," Angelov said

(With Reuters inputs)