Aiming to diminish Uyghur culture, China orders closure of 160 organisations

With the aim of eliminating Uyghur culture, China has ordered the closure of nearly 160 organisations that are focused on understanding the traditional Uyghur culture.

The Xinjiang Uyghur self-governing region (XUAR), issued a notice on February 22 that stated that there had been a ”revocation of registration certificate and seals of the legal reps of social organisations”.

As per reports by Radio Free Asia, Kasimjan Abdulurehim, founder of Atlan vocational training school of Uyghurs, said, "This policy of extermination the Chinese government is undertaking — or, in their own words, this ‘war on terror’ — is an attack against the Uyghurs.”

He further added that "This proves it.”

“We can see the removal, or cancellation, of these Uyghur schools and organizations from the list as a small piece of evidence that Chinese government policies continue to operate on ever-new highs.”

Kasimjan resides in the US and he revealed that the Uyghur campaign began four years ago.

The list of 160 organisations being shut down include: the Uyghur classical literature and Muqam Research Association and Dolan farmer paintings’ association, Atlan vocational training school and Intil language school, as well as Miraj vocational training school.

Meanwhile, authorities in Istanbul closed an Uyghur elementary school allegedly at the request of the Chinese government officials. These officials were worried that the students were receiving anti-China instructions.

As per the school officials, China had filed a complaint against the school.

Hira Uyghur school was opened in 2015 by Uyghurs from western China’s Xinjiang region with permission from the directorate.

(With inputs from agencies)