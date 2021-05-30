Aim high': Hong Kong teacher sets record for fastest Everest climb

There is nothing that women cannot do and a former Hong Kong schoolteacher has proved this while setting a world record.

Tsang Yin-hung became the fastest woman to ascend Mount Everest by finishing the climb in merely 25 hours and 50 minutes, an official announced.

The 44-year-old reached the summit on May 23 and expressed happiness and relief on achieving her dreams after training for almost four years.

"I am... relaxed and happy because I set this target around four years before," she said. "I have always shared with my students and my friends that if you aim high and expect high, you can achieve high."

This was not the first time Tsang had attempted this climb. Earlier, in May, she tried to reach the summit but had to abandon her plans at 8,755 metres due to bad weather. However, she decided not to give up and returned to achieve her dream.

Tsang started training as a mountaineer when she was 11 years old as sports was the only thing she had easy access to and therefore, she found joy in it.

"When I was young I used to run on the mountains, play basketball and do other sports," she recalled.

(With inputs from agencies)