A joint India-France roadmap on Artificial Intelligence (AI), talks on India Middle East Europe corridor, & an announcement on a Small Modular Reactor in the Nuclear domain will be among the key focus areas during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's France visit next week. The Indian prime minister will be in the country from February 10-12, during which he will attend the AI summit in which India is the co-host along with France.

Advertisment

This summit will include discussions on creating a new AI Foundation that promotes an open-source approach to AI technology, with significant investments being planned. Diplomatic sources said, "One of the results of the visit will be a bilateral roadmap on AI between India and France." US will be represented by Vice President JD Vance & China by one of its vice premiers.

Indian consulate in Marseille

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the CEO business forum and also travel to Marseille for the inauguration of the Indian consulate in the Mediterranean city in the south of France.

Advertisment

Also Read: PM Modi, French President Macron to jointly inaugurate Indian consulate in Marseille

The announcement of the consulate was made during PM Modi's s 2022 France visit. The city could play a key role in the India Middle East Europe (IMEE) corridor, which was announced during the Delhi 2023 G20 summit.

Sources pointed, "Mumbai and Marseille will be the two ends of the corridor. IMEE will be high on the agenda." France has appointed Gérard Mestrallet as its Special Envoy for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), who visited India in November of last year to hold discussions. In fact, France is the only country so far to announce a special envoy for the mega economic connectivity project.

Advertisment

The overall focus will be on defence & security, economic ties & people to people relationships with a focus on the French side keen to host more Indian students.

Defence deals

Regarding any announcement in the defence area, including the Rafale-M & Scorpene deal, sources said, "Important discussion underway...let us wait and see, can't confirm, but long tradition of contract signing."

The visit to France comes just days ahead of an expected visit of the President of the European Commission, Ursala von Der Leyen to India along with her Cabinet during which many issues will be in focus, including giving a push to the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Sources pointed out that on India EU FTA we "need to sit around the table. Von Der Leyen's India visit will focus on a common objective. India EU relationship is a priority within the France-India relationship."

PM Modi has visited France several times, with his last trip coming in 2022. French President Macron was in India in 2024 as the chief guest on India's Republic Day. He could also visit India next year, for the India-France Innovation Year.