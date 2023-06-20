German tabloid embraces AI revolution: Bild to replace editorial jobs with artificial intelligence

Germany's leading newspaper, Bild, is set to implement artificial intelligence (AI) in place of various editorial positions as part of a cost-cutting initiative totalling around US$113 million. This move is expected to result in numerous job redundancies, affecting tasks that can now be performed by AI and automated processes in the digital realm.

Axel Springer SE, Europe's largest media publisher and owner of Bild, informed its staff via email that positions such as editors, print production staff, subeditors, proofreaders, and photo editors will undergo significant changes or cease to exist altogether, according to a report from the rival newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine (FAZ), reported the Guardian.

In February, the CEO Mathias Döpfner announced the company's transition into a "purely digital media company." In line with this, the recent message emphasizes the potential role of AI tools, including ChatGPT, in revolutionizing independent journalism. Döpfner stated that these tools have the capability to greatly improve the quality of journalism or even replace it entirely.

AI's impact on journalism: A shift towards content creation and aggregation CEO Mathias Döpfner predicted that AI would excel in tasks such as aggregating information, emphasizing the need for publishers to focus on delivering exceptional original content, including investigative journalism and unique commentary, to stay relevant in the evolving media landscape.

This perspective echoes the belief that only publishers capable of producing the highest quality original content will thrive amidst the growing influence of AI technologies. Axel Springer SE joins other news publishers, such as BuzzFeed, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Express, in exploring the potential of AI in their operations.

While AI tools like ChatGPT can generate sophisticated texts across various genres, from essays to poems, it is important to note that these responses can sometimes be inaccurate or even fabricated. The use of AI in journalism raises important questions about the future of content creation, the role of journalists, and the accuracy and integrity of AI-generated content.

Men's Journal and tech website Cnet have embraced the use of AI to produce articles, which are subsequently reviewed for accuracy by human editors.

However, Cnet admitted limitations in January when it was discovered that over half of the articles required corrections. In another instance, the publishers of German magazine Die Aktuelle faced repercussions after publishing an entirely AI-generated "interview" with Formula One legend Michael Schumacher.

The seven-time F1 world champion, who has been out of the public eye since a skiing accident in 2013, suffered a severe brain injury. His family has taken legal action against the magazine's publishers, leading to the editor's dismissal and an apology to the Schumacher family.

These incidents underscore the challenges and ethical considerations associated with AI-generated content, raising questions about reliability, accountability, and the potential impact on individuals and their reputations.

Bild plans to cut around 200 editorial jobs and reduce regional editions from 18 to 12 as part of cost-cutting measures, according to FAZ. Similar changes may be expected at Die Welt.