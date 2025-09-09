/AI heavyweights from Nvidia, OpenAI, and Apple to join Trump on UK state visit: A new era for UK-US tech partnership?

The heads of some of the world’s biggest technology firms are expected to accompany US President Donald Trump on his state visit to Britain next week. According to Sky News, Jensen Huang, the chief executive of Nvidia, and Sam Altman, who leads OpenAI, are set to travel with Trump on Wednesday. Tim Cook, the chief executive of Apple, has also been invited to join. Their presence has fuelled speculation that new corporate deals could be announced, with the visit seen as an opportunity to show progress in a wider UK-US tech partnership.

UK looks to secure AI investment

Huang has already voiced concerns about Britain’s lack of infrastructure for artificial intelligence. Speaking at London Tech Week in June, he said the UK was “the largest AI ecosystem in the world without its own infrastructure”. Nvidia is currently the world’s leading maker of AI-focused chips.

Altman’s OpenAI recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the UK government to explore investing in British data centres. The government has also promoted the idea of AI growth zones, which would fast-track new data centres in areas with sufficient energy supplies.

However, some industry figures have criticised the slow pace of progress, while others fear ministers are too close to US tech giants. The creative sector has warned that the government may weaken copyright laws in an attempt to attract investment.

Ministers push UK-US tech partnership

The new business secretary, Peter Kyle, was in Washington over the weekend to build “momentum on our tech partnership and trade deal ahead of the historic state visit”. The timing of Trump’s visit suggests announcements could be made to highlight Britain’s role as a hub for advanced technology, despite questions over infrastructure and regulation. The state visit, which ends next Friday, will include a banquet in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle.