/WATCH | US activist group plays ‘soccer’ with mock Netanyahu head outside UN headquarters

An American anarchist activist group staged a provocative protest outside the United Nations headquarters in New York, kicking around a mock severed head of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a football. The group, known as INDECLINE, released a video of the event, which they called “Freedom Kick.”

“The ball is the head of Benjamin Netanyahu,” the video says, showing activists, many masked, playing the game in front of the UN building and an Israeli flag. The footage ends with the group announcing that the fake head has been donated to what they call “The Palestinian Genocide Museum.”

Punk soundtrack and symbolic message

The video, set to punk rock music, shows several activists kicking the Netanyahu head across a field, before posing with it for the camera. The group said the stunt was timed ahead of this month’s UN General Assembly, where world leaders, including Netanyahu, are expected to gather.

Israel steps up warnings on Gaza

The protest comes as tensions continue to escalate in Gaza. Israel on Monday ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate, warning that intensified airstrikes and a possible ground assault would follow if Hamas does not release the remaining 48 hostages it is holding and surrender.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said, “I say to the residents of Gaza (City): you have been warned, get out of there!” He added that Israel had already destroyed 50 “terror towers” in preparation for an upcoming offensive. Defence Minister Israel Katz wrote on X, “A mighty hurricane will hit the skies of Gaza City today, and the roofs of the terror towers will shake.”