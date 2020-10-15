Ahead of polls, Facebook shuts New Zealand party's page over 'misinformation'

Just days ahead of the general elections, Facebook announced it was shutting down Advance New Zealand party's page over allegedly spreading misinformation about coronavirus.

Billy Te Kahika co-leader of Advance New Zealand said that Facebook have now officially interfered with the New Zealand 2020 elections.

However, Facebook said it will enforce the ban "regardless of anyone's political position or party affiliation".



"We removed Advance New Zealand/New Zealand Public Party's Facebook Page for repeated violations" of misinformation policies," the social media giant said.

The elections in the country is due to take place on October 17 with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern widely expected to win a second term. Opinion polls suggest Ardern's party may get the numbers to govern alone, however, the elections could show some surprises.

In order to get any seat in Parliament, a party must win at least 5% of the party vote, or win an electorate seat.

Ardern's Labour party has been fighting the coronavirus pandemic as the country removed all coronavirus restrictions last week after a second lockdown.

Kahika accused PM Ardern for being behind the Facebook ban.

"This is not North Korea, this is not China, but the way this government's behaving you'd think it is," Kahika said.