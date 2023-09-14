Ahead of Mahsa Amini's first death anniversary, Iran says it will not tolerate instability

The Iranian government warned on Tuesday (September 12) that it would not tolerate any signs of instability ahead of the first death anniversary of Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, and the the months-long protests it sparked. In a television interview, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, "Those who intend to abuse Mahsa Amini's name under this pretext, to be an agent of foreigners, to create this instability in the country, we know what will happen to them."

Amini, 22, died on September 16 last year after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of Iran's dress code for women. Authorities have said that the 22-year-old died due to a health problem. However, the family and activists have said she suffered a blow to the head while in custody.

Her death triggered months of nationwide protests against the government under the slogan "Woman, Life, Freedom." Hundreds of people have been killed in the demonstrations including dozens of police personnel.

No plans for protests announced to mark Amini's death anniversary

A report by the news agency AFP on Thursday said that no plans for protests have been overtly announced to mark the anniversary of Amini's death on Saturday, which is also a religious public holiday.

Last week, authorities shut down at least five social media pages and arrested the six individuals behind them, on accusations they were "organising riots" for the anniversary.

Since shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, women in Iran have been subjected to cover their heads and necks, and encouraged to wear modest garments. Even though last year's protests have cooled down, many Iranian women, especially in Tehran, have been increasingly flouting the strict dress code.

The parliament has discussed a bill that would toughen penalties on those flouting the dress code.

