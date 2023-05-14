Ahead of India-Pacific Island summit, Fiji PM Rabuka apologizes for 1987 coup

Ahead of the third Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) summit, Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has made a public apology for his role in the 1987 military coup that overthrew the elected government of Prime Minister Timoci Bavadra.

In his apology, Rabuka expressed his regret for the actions taken in the coup, stating, "I make this confession on my own behalf and on behalf of all those who took part with me in the military coup on the 14th of May, 1987. We confess our wrongdoings, and we confess that we have hurt so many of our people in Fiji, particularly those of the Indo-Fijian community." I make this confession on my own behalf and on behalf of all those who took part with me in the military coup on the 14th of May, 1987. We confess our wrongdoings, and we confess that we have hurt so many of our people in Fiji, particularly those of the Indo-Fijian community. pic.twitter.com/eNI83zu86F — Sitiveni Rabuka (@slrabuka) May 14, 2023 × The 1987 coup was a pivotal moment in Fiji's history and led to significant political instability in the country, as well as strained relations with India and other countries.

In the tweet, he admitted "our wrongdoings, you have every right to blame us for the difficulties you went through, we do not blame you for being angry with us or even hate us, you are justified in your anger and your hate. I stand here to confess and to ask for your forgiveness.". I admit our wrongdoings, you have every right to blame us for the difficulties you went through, we do not blame you for being angry with us or even hate us, you are justified in your anger and your hate. I stand here to confess and to ask for your forgiveness. pic.twitter.com/yjYiop9hMx — Sitiveni Rabuka (@slrabuka) May 14, 2023 × The coup was motivated by concerns among some indigenous Fijians that the government was becoming too closely aligned with the Indian community, which made up a significant portion of Fiji's population and held considerable economic power.

Rabuka, who was then a Lieutenant Colonel in the Fijian military, declared himself head of the military government and suspended the country's constitution. He established an interim government made up entirely of indigenous Fijians.

Rabuka's apology comes at a time when India is seeking to deepen its engagement with the Pacific Islands, and as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to attend the FIPIC summit in Papua New Guinea on May 21-22.

The apology by Rabuka is seen as a significant step towards reconciliation between the indigenous Fijian and Indian communities, and it is hoped that it will help to heal the wounds caused by the coup. It also sends a positive message to India and other countries in the region that Fiji is committed to democracy and good governance.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the FIPIC summit and announce a number of initiatives aimed at deepening India's engagement with the Pacific Islands. The summit is being attended by leaders from 14 Pacific Island countries and is seen as an important opportunity for India to strengthen its ties with the region.



