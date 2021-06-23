Ahead of Communist Party’s 100th birthday, rap turns '100%' patriotic in China

Rap music in China has turned "patriotic" as the Communist Party celebrates its 100th birthday this year.

A Chinese band has released a song in which 100 Chinese rappers applauded the Chinese Communist Party’s achievements with the song titled "100%".

The song was meant to “expresses the patriotic soul of each rapper”, according to Hip-Hop Fusion, the music company behind 100%.

The 15-minute song praised China's 5G technology, space programme even as a rapper criticised G7 nations giving the song a political colour.

The soundtrack was released on the streaming platform with several top stars taking part to boost Communist Party's birthday party on July 1. However, reports say it hasn't proved to be a chartbuster yet.

The song praises the Red Army and the rise of "New China". The Communist Party has included film festivals and several commemorations ahead of the grand July 1 celebrations.

The lyrics targeted at the youth goes like this,“From extreme poverty to radiant, I have no regret to be born in China, new high-speed trains, new ports, new looks, and a new story, go China, let’s rejuvenate the great nation."

Another set of lyrics trumpets the achievements of the army: “We used to look forward to the Red Army, a spring breeze all over the Earth. Keep tradition in mind, achieve socialism, as the red flag stays in my heart.”

The song urges the youth to "shrug off indifference and self-defeat" and to "ordain conscience for Heaven and Earth, to secure life and fortune for the people."

Chinese rappers have increasingly come under the regulator's lens for using tattoos with TV shows discouraged to promote hip-hop culture.

(With inputs from Agencies)