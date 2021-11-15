Ahead of Biden & Xi’s virtual meeting, China warns US to back off on Taiwan support

A day ahead of the online meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, China has warned the United States against interfering in the matters related to “Taiwan’s independence”.

Biden and Xi will be meeting virtually on Tuesday morning (Beijing time) —Monday evening in Washington—for the first time since Biden became the president. The meeting comes in the backdrop of rising tensions over Taiwan, trade, human rights and other issues.

In a phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday to discuss preparations for the meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned of the dangers of US actions that might seem supportive of “Taiwan independence”.

“Any connivance of and support for the ‘Taiwan independence’ forces undermines peace across the Taiwan Strait and would only boomerang in the end,” Wang told Blinken, according to a readout of the call released by China on Saturday.

An editorial in the English language China Daily on Monday said that it was likely that Xi would impress upon Biden that Beijing is resolved to “realise national reunification in the foreseeable future no matter the cost”.

“The Taiwan question is the ultimate red line of China”, wrote a Monday editorial by Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily.

“In order to reduce the risk of a strategic collision between China and the U.S., the latter must take a step back from the Taiwan question and show its restraint,” it wrote.

Chinese State media outlets are briefed by authorities on important issues such as China-US relations and have been accurate in reflecting the priorities of Chinese leaders.

Washington has repeatedly signalled its support for Taiwan. On October 28, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen confirmed that the American troops are stationed in the island nation and are imparting training on the Taipei military troops.

Speaking with CNN on Tuesday, Tsai said the threat from Beijing is growing “every day”, while expressing confidence that US will defend the island against the Chinese attack.

Last week, Xi had warned against the return of Cold War-era tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, while referring to US’ involvement in Taiwanese’s affairs.

