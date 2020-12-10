After virus, why world leaders are still scared to #MakeChinaPay

It has been exactly nine months since the Wuhan virus was declared a pandemic and almost everyday in these nine months WION has been telling the world to make China pay.

Make China pay for killing over 1.5 million people, for making 69 million people ill and for bringing our lives to a standstill.

The virus has set the global economy back by at least $15.8 trillion and whitewashed an entire year..

China has exported the deadly virus, but the world has failed instead of making China pay, the world is paying China helping the virus exporter reach new economic heights.

China is expected to account for 30 per cent of the world's economic growth this year. It is expected to grow by 2 per cent this year. China claims to be the biggest trade partner to 130 countries and regions.

China's economy has grown 3.2 per cent in the second quarter and 4.9 per cent in the third quarter. China's GDP has been upgraded from "stable" to "modestly improving". The global inaction has emboldened China.

China blocked pork imports from Germany to warn Berlin against isolating Beijing. China banned beef imports from Australia to punish the country for questioning the origin of the Wuhan virus.

Forget slapping sanctions, countries are signing deals with China. It has already inked vaccine deals with Malaysia and the Philippines. Beijing is constructing vaccine production facilities in Brazil, Morocco and Indonesia.

China has promised a loan of $1 billion to Latin America and Caribbean nations. China's vaccine diplomacy is centred around profit, not philanthropy and countries have been helping China make profit, if China manages to capture just 15 per cent of the market in middle and low-income countries, then Beijing would net around $2.8 billion in sales.

China's virus has ensured that recession touches all 5 continents and it has has pushed 400 million people out of their jobs and shuttered 98,000 companies.

In July, the Phillipines was calling on China to abide by the 2016 arbitral ruling. The virus from China has killed nearly 9,000 people in the island country and now it is inking deals with the virus exporter.

It is not just the Philippines that has conveniently cast a bling eye to Chinese aggression - Indonesia and Malaysia too are guilty as is the rest of the world for not putting its money where the mouth is and for doing business with China and for approving the Chinese vaccine.

1.5 million people have lost their lives to the Wuhan virus - these are mothers,fathers,young children,spouses,siblings who are all dead. At least 400 million people have lost their livelihood because China covered up an outbreak and exported a virus and the world is now rolling out the red carpet for Beijing.