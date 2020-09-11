After virus and social unrest, now wildfires hit California

The 2020 wildfire season in California has been record-breaking with massive clouds of smoke, reeky orange skies and thousands of destroyed homes. The most populous state in America has not witnessed such a spectacle of horror in recent history.

More than 2 million acres of land has got burnt so far which is more than 10 times the size of New York City. 1,000 acres of land has been burning every minute that is one football field burning every 30 minutes.

Five of the current fires are among the 20 largest wildfires in California's history. As they burn at a distance a dangerous Instagram filter has cast its shadow on San Francisco which is the commercial capital of California.

The city now resembles a scene straight out of Mars with a person unable to distinguish between night and day. Back in the wild, the scenery is even more apocalyptic. The wildfires are threatening local communities in forest areas and due to the flames August has turned out to be California's warmest month on record.

It has further set the stage for extraordinary streaks of fires in the coming days with some 3 million homes at risk of being ravaged and at least 64,000 people having been forced to evacuate.

"Our refrigerator broke down in our trailer. Our lights went out, we got a flat tire, it's been really difficult," Tammy Johnson, resident of Auberry, said.

First the virus, then social unrest and now the wildfire, this may just be the worst summer in American history.