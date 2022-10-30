After Twitter takeover, Musk asks managers to name employees to be laid off, plans to reform content policies

Soon after finalising the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter on Thursday (October 27), Tesla owner and billionaire Elon Musk immediately began reforming the social media platform's policies. He has been working on everything from laying off employees to making content decisions, according to Hill.

He further fired top executives of the firm as soon as he concluded his deal. The media outlet, Hill, further added that there'll be more modifications to account status under his leadership.

As per an NYT report, managers are being ordered to name employees to be laid off. The layoffs at Twitter would take place before November 1, when the staff is expected to receive stock awards.

In a tweet, Musk stated that the content moderation policies have changed. The tweet read, "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."

Being in his early stage of leadership, he even changed his Twitter bio to chief Twit, with the location of Twitter headquarters.

The Tesla owner tweeted some tweets indicating freedom of speech. He tweeted, "Let the good time roll."

After acquiring the microblogging platform, Musk tweeted a picture of himself where the caption indicated he was entering the Twitter headquarters.

The Twitter deal began in April this year when the firm accepted Musk's offer to purchase and privatise the media platform.

However, Musk quickly cast doubt on his willingness to uphold the deal and indirectly tried to abandon it. He who previously expressed interest in buying Twitter abruptly ended the deal in July.

Later, Twitter sued Musk alleging that he had used bits as a cover to back out of the deal.

Musk then last week reiterated proceeding with the deal and initially agreed upon $54.20 per share.

The takeover has raised many questions. From netizens to celebs, who are now threatening to discontinue social media. Former US president Donald Trump claimed that Twitter is now in 'insane hands.'

