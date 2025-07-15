After Donald Trump's Russia ultimatum, 2 US senators threaten India, other nations with 500 per cent tariff

Two US senators have warned several countries, including India, that they will face crippling sanctions if they don't desist from continuing trade with Russia. The remark came after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose 100 per cent secondary tariffs on Moscow if Vladimir Putin fails to end the conflict with Ukraine within 50 days.South Carolina Republican Senator Graham and Democratic Senator Bluementhal, who are leading a group of 85 cosponsors on a bipartisan bill they introduced in Congress earlier this year, calling for implementing sanctions against Moscow, said they will impose tougher penalties to deter India, China, and Brazil from fueling what they called Putin's war.

"We'll continue to push for Senator Graham & my Russia Sanctions bill with even tougher penalties to deter India, China, Brazil & others from fueling Putin's war machine. Congressional action sends a powerful message of support," Richard Bluementhal said in a post on his social media handle X.

Per a joint statement by Graham and Blumenthal, China, India, Brazil, and other nations "that prop up Putin's war machine" by purchasing "cheap Russian oil and gas" were liable for tariffs as high as 500 per cent.

Blumenthal called Putin a thug.He further called for pushing the bill, "Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025", introduced by him and Senator Graham on April 1, noting that the bill will impose "tougher penalties to deter India, China, Brazil".

He called Trump's announcement a breakthrough step, which recognises the urgency of showing sledgehammer strength.

"The President's announcement is a breakthrough step -- committing to both substantial military aid & strong sanctions. It recognizes the urgency of showing sledgehammer strength -- because peace through strength is the only viable strategy with a thug like Putin," Blumenthal added.