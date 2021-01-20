After Trump promises to 'be back in some form' in his final address as president, Twitter reacts!

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jan 20, 2021, 08.02 PM(IST)

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 20, 2021 Photograph:( Reuters )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Outgoing United States President Donald Trump bid goodbye to his presidency and his supporters in pure Trump fashion, saying "'We will be back in some form... Have a good life, we will see you soon" at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. Twitterati was quick to react, here are some of the best reactions

Outgoing United States President Donald Trump bid goodbye to his presidency and his supporters in pure Trump fashion, saying "'We will be back in some form... Have a good life, we will see you soon" at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. Twitterati was quick to react, here are some of the best reactions.

×

John Harwood, the White House correspondent for CNN tweeted out the following:

×

Trump had expected huge crowds waiting to see him off, but only a handful showed. A Twitter user poked fun at the situation.

×

Meanwhile, President-elect Biden went to a church in anticipation of the inauguration. A user had the following to say

×

As is customary, Trump left a note for incoming President Biden. Twitter users were quick to wonder what it could have said

×
×

Some looked back at other leaders foreshadowing what was expected during Trump's presidency.

×

Will Biden require an exorcist? This Twitter user seems to think so

×

Another user poked fun at his presidency as an occupation

×

Here's another one!

×

Soon, Biden will be sworn in as the 46th US President. For live updates - follow our blog here

Topics

Read in App