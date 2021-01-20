After Trump promises to 'be back in some form' in his final address as president, Twitter reacts!

Outgoing United States President Donald Trump bid goodbye to his presidency and his supporters in pure Trump fashion, saying "'We will be back in some form... Have a good life, we will see you soon" at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. Twitterati was quick to react, here are some of the best reactions.

John Harwood, the White House correspondent for CNN tweeted out the following:

Donald Trump has fled the scene of the crime — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 20, 2021 ×

Trump had expected huge crowds waiting to see him off, but only a handful showed. A Twitter user poked fun at the situation.

More people attended my son's Elementary School graduation then came to see Donald Trump off this morning. pic.twitter.com/Hv2grbUHkv — Red (@Redpainter1) January 20, 2021 ×

Meanwhile, President-elect Biden went to a church in anticipation of the inauguration. A user had the following to say

As is customary, Trump left a note for incoming President Biden. Twitter users were quick to wonder what it could have said

"President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings. All work and no play makes Donnie a dull boy.” https://t.co/e5USewXrnj — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) January 20, 2021 ×

Some looked back at other leaders foreshadowing what was expected during Trump's presidency.

At the 2016 inauguration Michelle Obama absolutely knew what the country was heading for. pic.twitter.com/AQeq9iXTLD — Randy Renstrom (@RandyRenstrom) January 19, 2021 ×

Will Biden require an exorcist? This Twitter user seems to think so

Another user poked fun at his presidency as an occupation

Here's another one!

My face the moment #Trump said "We will be back in some form" pic.twitter.com/nBKYl9L3kM — MeDicenJinita (@Janettepr) January 20, 2021 ×

