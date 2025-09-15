/After supporting pro-Palestinians, Spain cancels $825 million arms deal with Israel amid rising tensions

The Spanish government has cancelled a major arms deal with Israel worth nearly 700 million euros ($825 million). The contract was reportedly for Israeli-designed rocket launchers. This comes after the Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced last week that the Spanish government would “consolidate in law” a ban on the sale or purchase of military equipment from Israel over its operations in Gaza.

AFP reported, citing official documents, the contract involved the purchase of 12 SILAM rocket launcher systems derived from the PULS platform, which are made Israeli firm Elbit Systems, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ Military Balance.

The cancellation of the arms deal, which was first reported by local media and Israeli newspaper Haaretz, was formalised on the official public contracts platform of Spain on September 9, a day before Sanchez revealed measures against Israel. The Spanish prime minister’s leftist government has accused Tel Aviv of “genocide in Gaza.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Spain has also formalised the cancellation of another deal for 168 Israeli anti-tank missile launchers. The contract was valued at 287 million euros and was first reported by the media in June this year.

Spanish daily La Vanguardia reported that Sanchez’s government is undertaking a wider review to phase out weapons and technology from Israeli firms from the country’s armed forces.

Amid the tense relations between the two countries, Spain recalled its ambassador to Israel last week following heated exchanges over new measures imposed by Sanchez.

Sanchez reiterated ‘deep admiration’ for pro-Palestinians

On Monday, the Spanish prime minister reiterated his “deep admiration” for pro-Palestinian protesters who forced the halt of the final stage of the Vuelta a España, one of the world's biggest cycling races in Spain, over the weekend.

Sanchez also urged that Israel should be barred from participating in international sporting competitions “as long as the barbarism continues” in Gaza, like how Russian sports teams were penalised after Moscow invaded Ukraine.