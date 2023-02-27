After successful trial, more companies in UK urged to implement 4-day work week permanently  

Following the successful trial run of the four-day work week in the UK, more companies are now being urged to implement the practice permanently to improve productivity and ensure a better work-life balance.

The “4 Day Week Campaign”, which saw the participation of 61 companies, ended this month after the six-month trial. Of those, 56 firms have extended the four-day-week policy, including 18 of them who have made it permanent, reports the Guardian newspaper.

“The huge response we’ve seen to the pilot results just shows that the world is ready for a four-day working week. We’ve had 100 years of the 9-5, five-day working week and it’s time for a change. Moving to a four-day week would give us all the time to be able to live happier and more fulfilled lives,” Joe Ryle, the director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, said.

The trial attracted widespread attention from media and commentators worldwide, including prominent left-wing US senator Bernie Sanders, who gave a massive thumbs up, tweeting, “Workers must benefit from technology, not just corporate CEOs.”

A three-day weekend, anyone? A four-day work week could be the future

Despite witnessing enthusiasm among corporates to implement the four-day work week system, the idea is yet to receive backing from the UK government. Martin Callanan, a business minister, told parliament in September that the government had not assessed the costs and benefits of a four-day week, reports Guardian.

Another Conservative member, Howard Leigh, has said the policy would have a “devastating effect” because it would be “difficult for colleagues to work effectively if some are just not available for 20 per cent of the time”.

Nevertheless, some large companies have started experimenting with new approaches to ensure employee well-being.

Sainsbury’s, the UK’s second-largest supermarket, has, on a trial basis, allowed some employees the chance to work four days a week. However, it has not cut down the working hours, rather workers would have to complete their work within the same hours within four days.

(With inputs from agencies)