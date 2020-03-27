After Pompeo, Trump refrains from calling coronavirus, 'Chinese virus'

In an interesting development on Friday, US President Donald Trump refrained from writing coronavirus pandemic as "Chinese virus" amid the tense row with China over the same.

"Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet," Trump wrote on Twitter a day after the G20 virtual summit on coronavirus battle.

Earlier this week, the US angered China after the country's Secretary of State Mike Pompe and the President both kept on referring the deadly coronavirus as "Wuhan virus" while accusing China of putting the world at risk by not revealing more details about the outbreak. The virus was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

On Thursday, Pompeo also refrained from calling coronavirus "Chinese virus " as he wrote about his conversation with German Foreign Minister.

"Good to speak with German Foreign Minister @HeikoMaas and reinforce our shared commitment to addressing global challenges together. Whether working together to contain the coronavirus outbreak or to bring peace to #Afghanistan - we are better together," Pompeo tweeted.

Meanwhile, the US overtook China in highest confirmed cases with over 85,000 infections.

However, the fatality rate in the country is much lower than in Italy and China.

In the US, the current fatality rate is 1.4 per cent, as opposed to Italy’s ten per cent and China’s four per cent.

Regardless, the surge in cases has overwhelmed the American health infrastructure.

The deadly virus has killed more than 21,000 people globally, but Beijing has appeared to bring it under control and has sent aid overseas, including 40 tons of medical supplies to US ally Italy, which has the world's highest death toll.