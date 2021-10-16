After officials’ request, Apple pulls down Quran app in China

On the request of officials, Apple has deleted one of the world's most popular Quran apps in China from its store.

The app, which is called Quran Majeed, is available across the world on the App Store. It has nearly 150,000 reviews and is used by millions of Muslims.

It seems to have been removed for hosting illegal religious texts, as per a BBC report.

The app’s deletion was first noticed by Apple Censorship, a website, which monitors the apps available on Apple's App Store globally.

In a statement, the app's maker, PDMS, said, "According to Apple, our app Quran Majeed has been removed from the China App store because it includes content that requires additional documentation from Chinese authorities."

"We are trying to get in touch with the Cyberspace Administration of China and relevant Chinese authorities to get this issue resolved," added the company.

As per the app's maker, it had around one million users in China.

Meanwhile, an employee of Apple, who led a fellow workers movement against alleged patterns of discrimination, racism and sexism at the tech company, was fired.

Janneke Parrish, an Apple program manager and one of the leaders behind the #AppleToo movement, said she was terminated for “non-compliance” after she deleted personal files from her work device amid an internal investigation, according to the Guardian.

Parrish, who worked at Apple for five years, claims that she was fired for speaking out publicly about "issues within the company".

“I’ve been very vocal, I’ve been very public. I have not been afraid to put my name and attach my face to #AppleToo,” she told the Guardian. “This feels very much like retaliation for having the courage to speak out.”

