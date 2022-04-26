After Musk's Twitter deal, what's next for CEO Parag Agrawal?

Ahead of Musk's Twitter deal, the Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal had said, "Once the deal closes, we don't know which direction the platform will go."

Agrawal said he would have an "opportunity to speak with Elon" once he take control of the social media giant. Agrawal had insisted there were no plans of laying off employees.

Reports claim Agrawal will get an estimated $42 million if he leaves within a year of joining if there is a change in the social media company. He had taken over as Twitter CEO last year.

Agrawal has been a longtime employee at Twitter and had joined the company in 2011 while serving as the company's Chief Technology Officer(CTO) since 2017. He was responsible for scaling Twitter ads and ensuring audience growth.

According to US SEC, Agrawal receives an annual salary of $1,000,000 including perks and bonuses and is part of the company's executive bonus plan and reportedly has target bonus of 150 per cent of his annual base salary.

The Twitter board has also granted Agrawal stock options "with a grant date face value of $12,500,000", according to the US regulatory.

There is however no official comment on Agrawal's role as Musk takes control over the social media giant.

Just after the takeover by Musk, Agrawal took to Twitter saying: "Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important."

