Twitter employees bring own toilet paper to office after Musk fires janitors

Twitter boss Elon Musk's huge cost-cutting measures have forced some employees of the social media giant to bring rolls of toilet paper to the office. According to a report by the New York Times on December 29 last year, Twitter has stopped paying millions of dollars in rent and services.

The social media giant stopped paying rent at its Seattle office, leading it to face eviction. Janitorial and security services were cut and in some cases, employees were bringing their toilet paper to the office.

At the headquarters in San Francisco, janitorial services were cancelled in December, after workers went on strike for better wages. The absence of janitors left the headquarters in disarray. Bathrooms have grown dirty and smell of leftover takeout food and body odour, the New York Times report said. Musk has also shut down four floors of the office, leaving employees to work from only two floors.

In December last year, Twitter shut down its data centre in Sacramento- a step which was undertaken to stabilise finances. Twitter saw a global outage on December 28, with three people familiar with the company's infrastructure telling the New York Times that if the facility in Sacramento was operating, "it could have helped alleviate the problem by providing backup computing capacity when other data centres failed."

Currently, Twitter is down to 2,000 employees from the earlier 7,800.

A few days back, Elon Musk said he spent the "last five weeks cutting costs like crazy." Musk said he laid off staff and slashed costs to save Twitter from a $3 billion hole in its budget.

"This company is like, basically, you are in a plane that is headed toward the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don`t work," he told people during a Twitter Spaces audio chat, news agency IANS reported. He pointed out that Twitter was on track to generate approximately $3 billion worth of revenue while having around $1 billion in cash.



