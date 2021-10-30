After meeting with pope, US President Joe Biden gives bizarre answer on abortion

After US President Joe Biden met Pope Francis, the former gave an unusual answer on Friday on being asked whether abortion was discussed in their 90-minute meeting at the Vatican.

When asked if "the issue of abortion [came] up at all" during the meeting, Biden told reporters, “No, it didn’t. It came up. We just talked about the fact he was happy that I was a good Catholic, and I should keep receiving communion."

Also Read: To settle US charges of tax evasion, Russian billionaire pays $500 million

In the United States, the president’s pro-abortion rights stance has irked some Catholics. It includes 168 bishops, who are trying to block the president from receiving communion. In June, the Vatican shot down the suggestion. Pope Francis has still not publicly commented on the subject.

During the meeting, US reporters, photographers and television crews, who are traveling with the president, were barred. The Vatican supplied a heavily edited video of the event. The meeting was described as lighthearted by senior administration officials.

Also Read: Prince Andrew asks US court to dismiss sexual harassment lawsuit

"The engagement between the two was very warm when the delegation arrived in the room. There was laughter and clear rapport between President Biden and Pope Francis," said a White House official.

"President Biden thanked His Holiness for his advocacy for the world’s poor and those suffering from hunger, conflict, and persecution. He also lauded Pope Francis’ leadership in fighting the climate crisis, as well as his advocacy to ensure the pandemic ends for everyone through vaccine sharing and an equitable global economic recovery," noted the White House's readout of the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies)