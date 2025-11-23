After the not-so-expected meeting with newly elected New York mayor Zohran Mamdani, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (Nov 22) that he will send National Guard troops to the City if New Yorkers "need it".

Asked if he plans to send the National Guard to New York, Trump said, “If they need it.”

“Right now, other places need it more,” the president told reporters.

“We had a very good meeting yesterday. We talked about that. But if they need it, I would do it," he added.

“He (Mamdani) doesn’t want to see crime, and I don’t want to see crime, and I have very little doubt that we’re not going to get along on that issue,” the president said.

Trump met New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office on Friday and called their meeting “great” and “very productive.” Trump said, “We’ve just had a great meeting—a really good, very productive meeting. We have one thing in common: we want this city of ours that we love to do very well.” “I just want to congratulate... I think you’re going to have hopefully a really great mayor,” he added.

Mamdani, who was standing beside seated Trump, said, “I appreciated the meeting with the president. And as he said, it was a productive meeting focused on a place of shared admiration and love, which is New York City, and the need to deliver affordability to New Yorkers.”

“We had a meeting today that actually surprised me,” Trump said. “I expect to be helping him, not hurting him. We agree on a lot more than I would’ve thought,” Trump added. Trump said they talked about housing, food, and a range of other topics around affordability. "Anything I do is going to be good for New York," Trump added.