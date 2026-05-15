US President Donald Trump on Thursday (May 14) claimed that China wants to buy oil from the United States. Trump said
Chinese President Xi Jinping signalled renewed Chinese interest in purchasing US oil and soybeans, a potentially major shift given that China sharply reduced such imports during previous tariff escalations and increasingly leaned on Brazil for soybeans.
“They’ve agreed they want to buy oil from the United States,” the POTUS said. He also claimed that the Chinese President has assured him that Beijing would not provide military equipment to Iran. The POTUS revealed this in his first interview following the high-stakes meeting with his Chinese counterpart.
Also read | Trump mocks Biden in first interview after Xi meeting, says he ‘wouldn’t even get’ China sit-down
China to help open the Hormuz Strait
Furthermore, he claimed Xi offered to help broker a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively blockaded since the conflict began on February 28, 2026. Notably, while the US President's claims are optimistic, Beijing has yet to release a matching statement confirming the "no military equipment" pledge.
Trending Stories
“President Xi would like to see a deal made. He said, 'If I can be of any help at all, I would like to be of help.' Anybody that buys that much oil has obviously got some kind of relationship, but he'd like to see the Hormuz Strait open,” said Trump.
Also read | The ultimate frenemies? From ‘big, fat hug’ to bitter trade wars, analysing a decade of Trump-Xi rollercoaster equation
Trump invites Xi to America
The US president also extended an invitation to President Xi and Madame Peng to visit the White House this September. Proposing a toast at the state banquet dinner in Beijing, Trump said, “To the rich and enduring ties between the American and Chinese people. It's a very special relationship.”
He added, "As allies in World War II, President Franklin Roosevelt's mentions of the brave people of China... drew loud cheers in his speeches in the United States, and everybody loved what he had to say."
During the state banquet in honour of US President Donald Trump, Xi also struck a warm and conciliatory note, suggesting that China’s pursuit of “great rejuvenation” and America’s “Make America Great Again” agenda could progress in tandem as the two nations work toward a more stable bilateral relationship.