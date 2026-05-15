US President Donald Trump on Thursday (May 14) claimed that China wants to buy oil from the United States. Trump said

Chinese President Xi Jinping signalled renewed Chinese interest in purchasing US oil and soybeans, a potentially major shift given that China sharply reduced such imports during previous tariff escalations and increasingly leaned on Brazil for soybeans.

“They’ve agreed they want to buy oil from the United States,” the POTUS said. He also claimed that the Chinese President has assured him that Beijing would not provide military equipment to Iran. The POTUS revealed this in his first interview following the high-stakes meeting with his Chinese counterpart.

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China to help open the Hormuz Strait

Furthermore, he claimed Xi offered to help broker a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively blockaded since the conflict began on February 28, 2026. Notably, while the US President's claims are optimistic, Beijing has yet to release a matching statement confirming the "no military equipment" pledge.

“President Xi would like to see a deal made. He said, 'If I can be of any help at all, I would like to be of help.' Anybody that buys that much oil has obviously got some kind of relationship, but he'd like to see the Hormuz Strait open,” said Trump.

Trump invites Xi to America